Maharashtra transport strike today: Why taxis, autos and trucks are threatening to be off the roads today

Taxi drivers, autorickshaw operators, truckers and other transport workers across Maharashtra have called a statewide protest on March 5, warning that services may be affected in several cities, including Mumbai and Pune.

The protest is led by a group of transport unions under the Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee (M TAC). Their main complaint is about the state’s electronic traffic fine system, known as e challans, which they say has become difficult and costly to challenge.

The strike was announced after talks between union leaders and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik failed to resolve issues related to e challans, taxes and tolls. Protest gatherings have been planned at places such as Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Q) Who is protesting?

The protest involves a large section of the transport sector. This includes taxi drivers, autorickshaw operators, truckers, tempos, goods carriers, school buses, employee transport buses, tourist cabs and app based cab drivers.

Union leaders say drivers from many of these services are likely to join the protest.

Q> What triggered the strike?

The main trigger is the e challan system used to issue traffic fines.

Transport unions say the system has led to heavy penalties and has become difficult for drivers to challenge. After talks with the government failed to produce written assurances on their demands, unions announced a statewide strike beginning at midnight on March 5.

Q> What is the problem with the e challan system?

The key issue is how drivers can contest traffic fines.

Under amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules that came into effect in January 2026, drivers must deposit 50 percent of the fine amount before they can apply for a hearing to challenge the challan.

Union leaders say this forces drivers to pay money even before their case is heard. They also claim that vehicles may be blacklisted if fines remain unpaid, making it difficult to complete vehicle related work.

Transporters have also complained that some vehicles receive multiple challans in a single day for the same violation. They say fines are sometimes issued in areas where proper parking facilities are not available.

According to unions, many commercial vehicles now have large pending fine amounts across the state.

Q> Are there other issues besides e challans?

Yes. Transport unions say drivers are also facing rising costs.

They point to high fuel taxes, road tolls and several permit and registration charges. Union leaders say these costs have increased the burden on transport operators.

Some leaders have also questioned toll collection on roads that already have a road development cess. They have also alleged that some border check posts continue to operate despite being officially closed.

Another issue is the installation of additional safety devices such as panic buttons, GPS units and fire detection systems. Transporters say fitting these devices in older vehicles is expensive.

Unions have also raised concerns about citizen reporting apps used to report traffic violations, saying challans are sometimes issued without proper checks.

Q> What are the protesters demanding?

Transport unions are demanding changes to the e challan system, including removal of the rule that requires drivers to deposit 50 percent of the fine before challenging it.

They have also asked for a review of pending fines, reduction in tolls and taxes, and the creation of a tribunal to handle disputes related to fines, permits and vehicle seizures.

Unions have also called for better infrastructure such as proper parking areas and rest facilities for drivers.

Q> What could be the impact of the strike?

If the strike sees wide participation, it may affect daily travel and transport services in several cities.

In cities such as Mumbai and Pune, last mile travel could be affected if taxis and autorickshaws stay off the roads. Goods transport may also be hit if trucks and tempos suspend services, which could affect supply of some items.RIT