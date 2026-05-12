Maharashtra Transport Minister seeks shutdown of ride hailing apps

In a fresh escalation of Maharashtra’s crackdown on bike taxis, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has sought the shutdown of app-based ride hailing platforms operating bike taxi services in the state and called for criminal action against company owners.
The Maharashtra government has directed the state cyber crime department to immediately block unauthorised bike taxi apps and initiate legal proceedings against aggregators allegedly operating without valid permissions.
In a letter dated May 12 to the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, Sarnaik alleged that companies such as Ola, Uber and Rapido have been operating passenger transport services in Maharashtra without valid permissions, government approval or compliance with transport department regulations.
The minister stated that the increasing number of bike taxis, particularly those operated through Rapido, posed a serious threat to public safety. The letter alleged that the services lacked adequate safeguards such as driver verification, insurance protection, women’s safety measures and emergency response mechanisms.
Data compiled by the State Transport Authority for the period between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026 showed that enforcement teams detected 715 Rapido-linked bike taxis across Maharashtra, compared to 18 linked to Ola and 43 linked to Uber. The data also showed that 110 Rapido vehicles and 15 Ola vehicles were detained, while at least nine FIRs were registered and fines amounting to over Rs 11.85 lakh were collected during enforcement drives.
The transport department further argued that the apps carrying out commercial transactions while allegedly violating transport rules, were adversely affecting licensed autorickshaw and taxi drivers.
“Therefore, the online operations of unauthorised bike taxi apps run by Ola, Uber and Rapido should stop immediately,” Sarnaik said in the letter, while also seeking strict action against the companies, drivers and management under the Information Technology Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.
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In 2026 around 14 FIRs were lodged against aggregators for allegedly operating in violation of transport laws.
The state is now considering a policy framework for electric bike taxis operating with green number plates and would take a final decision after reviewing compliance requirements.
“The state government is committed to citizens’ safety and will not support any unauthorised systems violating the law,” Sarnaik said in the letter.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More