Maharashtra: Post training, residents offer a helping hand to firefighters

Two years ago, Ghatkopar resident Hitesh Jangam (23) heard about the Mumbai fire brigade looking for volunteers. A manager at a construction site, Jangam decided to participate. In a group of 20, he learnt about types of fire, different mechanisms to extinguish it, and how to evacuate people.

A brainchild of the BMC, the objective is to train local residents in firefighting to create a prompt response mechanism. “The idea is to keep the people ground ready when the fire brigade arrives,” said Assistant Divisional Fire Officer S Bandkar.

Last week, when a fire sparked due to a gas cylinder blast in a residential building in Andheri West and led to two deaths, the fire brigade lost crucial time in clearing vehicles on a narrow path. While the call came at 8.21 pm, the fire brigade reached half-an-hour later. Bandkar said that if a trained volunteer lived in the locality, he would have cleared the access road to the building. “Actual firefighting is done by us. The volunteers are supposed to aid us,” he added.

On an average, 50 to 60 cases of minor and major fires are reported in the city every day, said Hemant Parab, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of Mumbai fire department. In a year, 15,000 cases are reported. “We do not train these people in handling major fires. The aim is to douse minor fires through extinguishers and know what protocol to follow in case of major incidents,” Parab said.

Over two days of training with 20 others in Parel, Jangam underwent a mock drill where they were trained how to handle a small fire with an extinguisher in a corporate office. At the workshops, usually organised at fire stations, the volunteers are given basic training in handling fire extinguishers and hose pipe to put out the blaze. Over 5,000 people have been trained since 2016. Every weekend, a group of 20 to 60 volunteers are taught.

Andheri East resident Suraksha Shashank Ghosalkar (45) was the first woman to volunteer in 2016. Weeks after learning about fire control, she was watching a movie at Marine Lines when a minor fire incident was reported near Metro Cinema. “The alert came on our WhatsApp group. I rushed to the spot and helped in crowd control, so that the fire brigade could work.”

She still carries the cap and ID given by the fire brigade. “In a batch of 60 volunteers, I was the only woman,” she said.

