Maharashtra: Compounding fines for traffic offences increased

The Maharashtra government on Thursday notified the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, increasing compounding fines for different traffic offences. The notification has come into effect from December 1.

For violating parking rules, not having Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, not being able to furnish documents, having dark film or advertisements on the glass, jumping signal and not wearing seat belt, one will have to pay Rs 500 as fine now for the first offence. For the second and consecutive offenses, one will have to pay Rs 1,500. Earlier, one had to pay Rs 200 for each offense.

Moreover, the fine for driving the vehicle without license has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

According to a new provision, a fine of Rs 1 lakh will have to be paid by the dealer, importer or manufacturer of vehicles who offers to sell or delivers vehicles that violate the rules under the Act. This includes whoever sells or allows sell of any part of the vehicle that has been notified as its critical safety component.

As per the notification issued by the government, a biker’s driving license will be disqualified for three months if both the rider and pillion are caught without helmet and riding in excess of the seating capacity.

The driving licence will also be disqualified if any person drives or is driven in a vehicle in a public place in contravention to standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air pollution. The fine for this has also increased.

The fine for racing on a public place has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for every second and consecutive offense. For allowing an unauthorised person to drive a vehicle, the owner will be fined Rs 5,000. This was earlier Rs 500.

The fine for driving without insurance has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 2,000 for the first offence and Rs 4,000 for the second and consecutive offences.

“While the new compounding fine for various offences has come into effect from December 1, the implementation will take a day or two,” said an official.

Officials said the increase and changes in the fines will discourage motorists from violating traffic rules and also help reduce road accidents and fatalities.

“The current amendment has been done only in compoundable offences. The increase in fines will also help improve road safety for motorists and pedestrians,” said an official.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 15, 2019. While it was passed and became an Act, Maharashtra did not implement it.

A senior police officer said the implementation of the Act will start once the official notification is communicated across the state.