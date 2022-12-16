Maharashtra tourism body and Israeli consulate to develop ‘Jewish route’ in state

The Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai has signed a letter of intent with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to develop a “Jewish route” in the state.

Kobbi Shoshani, Israel’s consul-general to mid-west India, and Shraddha Joshi-Sharma, managing director of the MTDC, signed the document under which important Jewish monuments in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra will be identified and opened for tourists from around the world.

“There is excitement in Israel as there is scope for increasing awareness about the Indian Jewish communities and their contribution in the contemporary history of Maharashtra among the Jews all over the world. A similar effort is underway to develop the Indian tourist circuit in Israel,” Shoshani said.

The idea of the project is based on the research work conducted by Dr Shaul Sapir for his book, Bombay: Exploring the Jewish Urban Heritage. The Israeli consulate, with the help of the local Jewish community, will install plaques in the Jewish monuments giving information about their history and significance.

“MTDC will prepare multiple travel itineraries, ranging from one to three days and offer them as packages with tour guides and hotels. The consulate will help the MTDC market and popularise these itineraries by providing electronic media and marketing support,” said an MTDC official.

The Association of Jewish People in Maharashtra is said to be of more than two thousand years. As per the government estimate, there are close to 3,000 Jews in the state while the number of Israelis of Indian origin is more than 80,000.

This year, India and Israel are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their full diplomatic relations. State Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that this collaboration would preserve the Jewish heritage and boost the state’s tourism sector.