Maharashtra: Total lockdown of Mumbai required, says Saamana

Referring to the lockdown in Wuhan from January 23, the editorial said that the people had to live in very a difficult situation. (Representational Photo) Referring to the lockdown in Wuhan from January 23, the editorial said that the people had to live in very a difficult situation. (Representational Photo)

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday said that complete lockdown of Mumbai is required to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is taking steps in that direction.

Also, criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going ahead with the Parliament session, it said that it is to provide support the to game of toppling of the government in Madhya Pradesh. The editorial comes a day after Uddhav urged the people to stay home. While the government can decide on shutting down train and bus services, it is not willing to go for it, he had said. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope had also said that if crowding does not stop, the government may decide on a complete lockdown.

“The complete lockdown of Mumbai is required to prevent the spreading of coronavirus. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is taking steps in that direction,” the party said. The editorial said that measures such as keeping shops in Mumbai closed on alternate days have been taken to reduce crowding and prevent the spread of coronavirus. It can be done if people follow the measures taken by the government, it added.

“Everyone should keep the example of Wuhan in China in their mind. There was complete lockdown and the public transport system was stopped to make people stay at home. As a result, only one person tested positive for two consecutive days on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said the editorial, adding that this impact would have not been seen had there been a partial lockdown.

Criticising Modi for not curtailing the Parliament session, the editorial said: “While Modi urged people to avoid crowd in Delhi, he keeps the Parliament running for political reasons. Thousands of MPs, officials and staff gather at the Parliament… It (Parliament is being run) not to maintain the great democratic tradition but to provide support to the game of toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh.”

Referring to the lockdown in Wuhan from January 23, the editorial said that the people had to live in very a difficult situation.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.