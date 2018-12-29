Maharashtra tops in sale of commercial vehicles, cars and 3-wheelers: Report

MAHARASHTRA TOPS in sales of cars, commercial vehicles and three-wheelers, shows the ICICI Securities analysis quoting data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. For two-wheeler sales, it comes after Uttar Pradesh, the data states.

Maharashtra is one of the richest states in the country and also houses many automobile manufacturers. In passenger vehicles, Maharashtra had a marketshare of 11 per cent with 3,72,662 vehicles sold in financial year 2017-18, read the report. It was followed by UP and Gujarat at 9 per cent. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have a 7 per cent share each, rounded off the top five.

In two-wheelers, Maharashtra had a marketshare of 10 per cent with 2.02 million units sold in fiscal year 2017-18. It lagged behind UP, with a share of 14 per cent and sales of 2.73 million units. Tamil Nadu (8 per cent) and Gujarat (7 per cent) followed Maharashtra. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh had market share of 6 per cent each.

In fiscal 2017-18, 1,13,461 buses and trucks were sold in Maharashtra, giving it a 13 per cent marketshare. UP had a 9 per cent share, while Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Karnataka had a 7 per cent share each.

In three-wheelers, Maharashtra accounted for one out of every four such vehicles sold. Gujarat with 9 per cent and Andhra Pradesh with 7 per cent shares were other major three-wheeler sales states.

