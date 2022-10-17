Maharashtra tops in LEADS 2022 ranking, scores above others in infrastructure

MAHARASHTRA WAS ranked among the “achievers” in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) report for 2022, which was unveiled by Minister of Commerce and Industries, Piyush Goyal in New Delhi recently.

The states have been ranked in three different categories – Achievers, Fast Movers and Aspirers – for this year’s ranking. In addition to the final ranking, Maharashtra has also been graded as an “achiever” within the coastal cluster.

The state scored above average across indicators related to the quality of infrastructure and scored high in terminal infrastructure indicators. Maharashtra was ranked first in 2019 ranking as well.

The LEADS study focuses on providing a common platform for a consultative and collaborative framework for the Union and state governments to work in a coordinated manner in the logistics sector. One of the key reasons for Maharashtra’s success in the LEADS ranking is the careful planning and heavy investment that the state has done in key infrastructure projects, officials claimed.

The Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg is one such example of forward-looking infrastructure development.

Officials said that as far as logistics and industries are concerned, Maharashtra has traditionally been the leader with almost 15 per cent of the country’s industrial output and almost 20 per cent of India’s exports.