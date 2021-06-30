Maharashtra: Tope asks citizens not to relax over decline in Covid numbers, urges them to go for vaccination

Health Minister Rajesh Tope urged citizens to go for vaccination with lakhs pending for their second dose.

“We are noticing a plateau in daily Covid numbers. People think the wave has receded and there is no need to worry. But I urge them to step forward for vaccination. Unless we vaccinate 70 per cent population, risk of future waves remains,” he said.

So far, only 4.8 per cent of the state population has been fully vaccinated. On Monday, the state carried out 6.2 lakh immunisations, taking the total vaccination number to 3.17 crore jabs. A breakup of data shows that healthcare workers and frontline workers are still not fully immunised. At least, four lakh health workers and 10 lakh frontline workers are yet to get their second dose.

Several government vaccination centres have noticed a decline in vaccine demand, while private hospitals in Mumbai, too, have noted that slots are not booked up to 100 per cent. Until May, slots were getting booked within seconds of being opened on the Co-WIN portal.

The minister said for people, who are bedridden and old, vaccination drives will be carried out in their society and inside their homes through mobile vans. The state government will soon release such a policy. Maharashtra has over 18,000 sub-centres that can be activated for vaccination.

The state can perform 1.75-2 lakh RT-PCR tests per day. Tope said that the laboratories and the districts must ensure that they conduct tests up to their full capacity. “High and low-risk contacts must be tracked and tested. We don’t want to see a reduction in cases due to a reduction in tests,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tope said that of the 21 Delta plus cases found in the state, few reported they took vaccination and still got infected.”We are not seeing high transmissibility or severity. So, there is no need to worry. There is need to further research about this variant,” the minister added.

Maharashtra is going to extend its MoU with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) for another three months to continue genome sequencing and mapping of new variants. Tope said funds have been allocated accordingly.