Maharashtra too touches highest single-day figure with 7.3 lakh doses: At 1.5 lakh, Mumbai logs highest single-day jabs

MAHARASHTRA ON Saturday administered 7.31 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines. This is so far the highest single-day figure of immunisation for the state. On Friday, Maharashtra became the first state across the country to administer 3 crore doses.

In Mumbai, after decrease in inoculation figures for past two consecutive days, 1.54 lakh doses were administered on Saturday – the highest single-day number of jabs so far. With this, Mumbai also crossed the 50-lakh inoculation mark.

Following Mumbai, Pune was the second highest with 1.13 lakh doses among other districts.

Additional Chief Secretary, health department, Pradip Vyas said this is the highest ever figure for the state, and with this, the total vaccination coverage till 6pm on Saturday, as per dashboard, has reached 3.09 crore in Maharashtra.

On Friday also, 4.8 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated at over 4,900 sites across the state. Data from the state government shows that till date, as many as 3,10,27,027 doses have been administered, of which 2,50,42,189 are first doses.

The data also shows that total 1.02 crore beneficiaries aged above 60 years have been vaccinated, while in the 18-44 age group, total 94 lakh have been inoculated so far.

In Mumbai, of 1.54 lakh beneficiaries, 93,941 were vaccinated at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and state-run centres. On June 23, 1.11 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated. However, past two days saw a dip with 64,378 beneficiaries inoculated on Thursday and 79,721 on Friday.

Officials from the BMC said so far, 50.93 lakh have been vaccinated, of which 41.07 lakh got the first dose and 9.85 received both the doses. As per the data, total 28.82 lakh were immunised in the age group of above 45 years. In the 18-44 years age group, 15.13 lakh have been vaccinated.

“We got fresh stocks of vaccines on Friday. So we activated more centres to cover the large population,” said an official from the BMC. The vaccination drive will remain shut on Sunday.