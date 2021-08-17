Maharashtra to witness widespread rainfall in next 2-3 days: IMD

AFTER A subdued rainfall this month, entire Maharashtra is likely to experience an active rainfall spell during the next 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. According to the forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Marathwada with widespread rainfall at some places is expected.

Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive rainfall at many places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ghat areas. The Konkan region is likely to receive widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall at isolated places.

According to the district forecast and warning, Mumbai and adjoining areas of Palghar, Thane and south Konkan districts— Raigad and Ratnagiri are likely to receive very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday. Madhya Maharashtra districts are on orange alert with the forecast of heavy to very rain at isolated places in the ghat area.

In 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday, IMDs Santacruz observatory recorded 1.8 mm rain while the Colaba observatory recorded 18.4 mm rain. Moderate rain is likely in the city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places on Tuesday.

With over one month for monsoon season to end, Mumbai on Monday crossed the seasonal rainfall average. The city has recorded a total of 2,218mm of rainfall this monsoon season, since June 1, exceeding the seasonal average rainfall of 2,205mm. Rainfall in the city in August has been largely deficient. Mumbai’s rainfall deficit for August so far stands at minus 59 per cent, with just 134.2mm of rain being recorded at IMD’s observatory in Santacruz, as opposed to the normal rainfall of 330mm.