Maharashtra to take back Rs 91 crore from civic bodies over scrapped lake projects

A day after The Indian Express reported that Maharashtra’s environment and climate change department, led by BJP minister Pankaja Munde cancelled administrative approval to 14 lake conservation projects cleared under previous governments, including 11 sanctioned when former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a senior official from the department said that the money disbursed for those projects will be sought back from local civic bodies.

Of the 14 projects scrapped, 11 were approved during Shinde’s tenure, while three were cleared when the department was headed by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray during the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“These projects were cancelled after a review by the department. Even as the money was released, no work was undertaken for two years or more. The money remained unspent with the local bodies. It will be returned to the department,” said a senior official.