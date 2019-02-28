Maharashtra: To tackle malnutrition, Melghat set to get better road access, electricity

Taking note of the significant rise in infant mortality, the state government has announced a slew of measures, including improving road connectivity, electricity and nutrition, in Amravati’s Melghat. The announcement comes days after state health minister Eknath Shinde’s visit to Amravati.

Data from the state government shows 268 infants died in Melghat in 2017-2018 while there were 5,285 births. This rose to 274 deaths in just nine months in 2018-19 of 3,556 births recorded. The infant mortality rate of children aged up to six years rose from 41 to 62 in the same period. In 2018-19, six per cent children died within a year of birth in Melghat.

Under ‘Mission Melghat’, Shinde said, road access and electricity will be provided to villages, including Rangubelli, situated near Maharashtra border. The state government also plans to rope in the forest department to establish contact with ambulances in regions where mobile network connectivity is poor. Melghat has 317 villages, which are spread over huge distances in the hilly terrain.

In addition, bike ambulances will also be launched in the region for faster transportation of emergency patients, especially delivery cases. On Sunday, the first bike ambulance reached the Melghat hills.

“In 2018, Melghat recorded higher infant deaths than the previous year. We are trying to assess the reasons behind it. We have also asked Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to study factors leading to child mortality in tribal areas and ways to address them,” said Anup Kumar Yadav, director of National Health Mission.

According to latest data of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), 10,808 malnourished children were recorded in Melghat in September last year. Of them, 8,445 children, aged below six, were found to be moderately acute malnourished. Experts say malnourishment has risen leading to susceptibility to infections and high mortality.

“There is lack of coordination between various departments to handle malnutrition. The ICDS has several posts for supervisors lying vacant. While road and electricity is a political decision, what people need here is employment,” Bandu Swami, associated with NGO Khoj, told The Indian Express. Purnima Upadhyay, also associated with Khoj, said long distances between two villages posed a major hurdle in transportation of ill children to a medical facility.