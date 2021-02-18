Maharashtra to set up skill university to train youth

The state will need Rs 50 crore annually for the university administration and building expenses.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up a state skill university to train the youth and provide skilled manpower to industries.

Officials said that the Bill for setting up the university will be tabled in the budget session of the state legislature, which will commence from March 1. The state will need Rs 50 crore annually for the university administration and building expenses.

“So, the existing Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) at the divisional level can be converted into centres of excellence. Also, to the start the courses approved by the state skill university, all industrial training institutes and skill training institutes can be affiliated with the university,” said an official.

The official said that Mumbai has the headquarters of national and international private companies in banking, financial services, insurance, pharmaceuticals, hospitality, oil and gas, among others. “So, it will be beneficial for the state to take the initiative and create a manpower for all these sectors,” added the official.