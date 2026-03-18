Maharashtra to Set Up District-Level CET Assistance Centres for Students

The initiative, conceived by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, seeks to address long-standing concerns about accessibility.

In a relief for lakhs of students appearing for entrance exams to professional courses in Maharashtra, the state’s Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will soon establish assistance centres in every district, bringing support services closer to candidates’ homes.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, each district will have at least one centre staffed with trained personnel to help students resolve queries and grievances locally—eliminating the need to travel to the CET Cell headquarters in Mumbai for assistance.

Larger districts such as Mumbai and Pune, which see a higher volume of CET applicants, will have two centres each to ensure better accessibility. In Mumbai, for instance, centres will be set up in both the city and suburban regions.