Maharashtra to restart pension for Emergency veterans

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has decided to start a pension scheme for all those who were jailed or affected during the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The BJP government, which was earlier in power in state from 2014 to 2019, had started giving Emergency pension but the subsequent MVA government had discontinued it, following alleged pressure from the Congress.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra had taken a decision to provide this pension in 2018; this was stopped in 2020 by MVA government.”