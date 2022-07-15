scorecardresearch
Maharashtra to restart pension for Emergency veterans

The BJP government, which was earlier in power in state from 2014 to 2019, had started giving Emergency pension but the subsequent MVA government had discontinued it, following alleged pressure from the Congress.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 15, 2022
Indira Gandhi, Eknath Shinde, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDeputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra had taken a decision to provide this pension in 2018; this was stopped in 2020 by MVA government.”

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has decided to start a pension scheme for all those who were jailed or affected during the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra had taken a decision to provide this pension in 2018; this was stopped in 2020 by MVA government.”

