Maharashtra to receive its third oxygen train in Nagpur

During the wee hours of Saturday, Maharashtra will receive its third Oxygen Express train in Nagpur, arriving from Angul in Odisha with tankers filled with Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) needed by patients fighting Covid-19.

According to the Railways, the train carrying four tankers with 56.3MT LMO is likely to arrive between 3am and 5am in Nagpur where they will be off-loaded. The tankers are loaded on roll-on-roll-off (RoRo) trains to ensure that the process of loading, off-loading and supply is quick and smooth.

Last month, two Oxygen Express trains had arrived in Maharashtra, first from Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) to Nagpur and Nasik with seven tankers of LMO, containing total 126 MT of oxygen, and second from Hapa (Gujarat) to Kalamboli with 48MT of LMO. A total of 174 MT oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra till date.

Overall, 47 Oxygen Express trains have delivered more than 2960 MT of LMO in 185 tankers to different states till now. The Railways said, “It is Indian Railways’ endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest period of time.”