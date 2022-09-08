scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Maharashtra to probe beautification of 1993 blast convict Yakub Memon’s grave

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar holds former CM Uddhav Thackeray and his supporters responsible

Police said the graves at Bada Kabarastan contained remains of 14 other members of Memon’s family as well and that the LED lights were installed in March. They have removed the lights.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry on Thursday after photos of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon’s grave decorated with marble tiles, LED lights and rose petals triggered a controversy.

“Fadnavis has ordered a thorough investigation in the matter. Appropriate action will be taken against those trying to transform a grave into a tomb. The beautification of the grave of a terrorist responsible for the Mumbai bomb blasts that killed many innocent people is a serious matter,” said minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, a BJP leader.

Police said the graves at Bada Kabarastan contained remains of 14 other members of Memon’s family as well and that the LED lights were installed in March. They have removed the lights.

After BJP MLA Ram Kadam shared the photos on social media on Wednesday, his party colleagues targeted former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his supporters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New IndiaPremium
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
More from Mumbai

“How did Uddhav Thackeray grant permission for the beautification of the grave of Yakub Memon,” asked Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 06:39:07 pm
Next Story

Watch: Kane Williamson dismissed after getting bamboozled by Adam Zampa full toss

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj
Opinion

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Opinion

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

Premium
Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Qualifying cut-off for SC, ST, OBC candidates at an all-time low
NEET UG Result

Qualifying cut-off for SC, ST, OBC candidates at an all-time low

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Can artificial sweeteners increase the risk of heart attack?

Can artificial sweeteners increase the risk of heart attack?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement