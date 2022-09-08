Maharashtra to probe beautification of 1993 blast convict Yakub Memon’s grave

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry on Thursday after photos of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon’s grave decorated with marble tiles, LED lights and rose petals triggered a controversy.

“Fadnavis has ordered a thorough investigation in the matter. Appropriate action will be taken against those trying to transform a grave into a tomb. The beautification of the grave of a terrorist responsible for the Mumbai bomb blasts that killed many innocent people is a serious matter,” said minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, a BJP leader.

Police said the graves at Bada Kabarastan contained remains of 14 other members of Memon’s family as well and that the LED lights were installed in March. They have removed the lights.

After BJP MLA Ram Kadam shared the photos on social media on Wednesday, his party colleagues targeted former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his supporters.

“How did Uddhav Thackeray grant permission for the beautification of the grave of Yakub Memon,” asked Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar.