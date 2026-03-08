Maharashtra to launch special drive to check school transport safety norms: School Education Minister Dada Bhuse

Rods pierced through the windshield of a school bus in Pune last year, injuring eight children and an attendant. (Express photo)

The Maharashtra Government will launch a statewide special drive to check compliance with safety rules for vehicles transporting schoolchildren, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse told the Assembly on Friday.

Bhuse said the state already has a clear policy on the transportation of school students. Transport committees have been set up at the school level, while district bus safety committees function at the district level to monitor the implementation of the norms, he added.

The minister was responding to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh regarding an incident in Thane district in which two students fell from a school van and were injured. MLAs Abhimanyu Pawar, Vitthal Langhe, Nana Patole, and Sanjay Meshram also participated in the discussion.