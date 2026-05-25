Maharashtra to launch country’s first water audit mechanism

The project, developed by AqVerium, will be implemented on a pilot basis in selected parts of the state. (Express File Photo)

Maharashtra is set to introduce a ‘Water 7/12’ system — a water accounting mechanism modeled on the state’s land record document, the Saatbara — in an effort to improve water management and monitor usage patterns.

The initiative was reviewed at a meeting chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule at Mantralaya on Monday. The meeting was held following directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The project, developed by AqVerium, will be implemented on a pilot basis in selected parts of the state.

Officials said that while Maharashtra has an established Saatbara system for land records, there has been no comparable framework for documenting and auditing water resources. The proposed system aims to create annual water audits and balance sheets to track usage and availability.