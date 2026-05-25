Maharashtra to launch country’s first water audit mechanism

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Maharashtra is set to introduce a ‘Water 7/12’ system — a water accounting mechanism modeled on the state’s land record document, the Saatbara — in an effort to improve water management and monitor usage patterns.
The initiative was reviewed at a meeting chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule at Mantralaya on Monday. The meeting was held following directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The project, developed by AqVerium, will be implemented on a pilot basis in selected parts of the state.
Officials said that while Maharashtra has an established Saatbara system for land records, there has been no comparable framework for documenting and auditing water resources. The proposed system aims to create annual water audits and balance sheets to track usage and availability.
The framework has been prepared by AqVerium founder Dr. Subramanya Kansur along with Indian Institute of Technology Bombay water expert Dr. Avinash Kadam and economist Uday Nair.
Under the system, water resources will be audited in three stages, with annual classification and tracking of water stock, inflow, outflow and balance at the Gram Panchayat and watershed levels.
Officials said the initiative is aligned with the principles of “Blue-Green Urban Development” and is intended to support more structured water governance.
“A standout feature of the scheme is the introduction of ‘Aqua Credits’ , a mechanism to reward individuals and communities actively engaged in water conservation. This will foster responsible and transparent water usage, particularly in rural areas, while laying the foundation for a robust ‘Water Economy’ in the years ahead. With this pioneering experiment, Maharashtra is set to lead the nation in sustainable water resource management,” an official said.
Maharashtra to launch India’s first ‘Water 7/12’ system.
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