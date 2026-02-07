Maharashtra to issue ‘Bhu-Aadhaar’ for every farm, launches initiative to measure sub-divisions of farmlands to end decades of 7/12 mismatches

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Taking a step towards modernising land records and ensuring transparency in rural land ownership in Maharashtra, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday announced a comprehensive initiative to measure sub-divisions (pot hisse) of agricultural lands across the state.
The objective is to eliminate long-standing mismatches between official land maps and the Record of Rights (7/12 extracts), which have persisted due to a lack of physical measurements for subdivisions created over the decades, he said.
Under the initiative, the physical measurement of all plots has to be updated with maps and is aligned accurately with 7/12 records.
Every land parcel will be assigned a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), also known as ‘Bhu-Aadhaar’, in line with Central Government guidelines. This unique identifier will serve as a single reference point for all land-related information, similar to an Aadhaar card for individuals, to create an accurate digital database for seamless access to land details as part of digital governance.
Bawankule said, “Protecting farmers’ land rights and introducing transparency are top priorities. By ensuring that maps and 7/12 records match perfectly through this measurement drive and the introduction of Bhu-Aadhaar, we will strengthen the rural economy and provide long-term relief from land-related disputes.”
Since the first land survey (1890–1930), and particularly from 1992 to December 2024, a staggering 2,12,76,499 new subdivisions have been formed due to sales, purchases, inheritance, partitions, and other transactions.
The absence of corresponding physical measurements has led to discrepancies in official records, resulting in disputes and complications in land transactions, crop insurance, loans, and government scheme benefits.
To address this, the Settlement Commissioner, Pune, is launching a ‘Pilot Project for Measurement of Sub-Divisions’. The project will begin in selected areas and scale statewide, with involvement of private survey institutions to ensure efficiency and accuracy.
The initiative will help reduce mutual land disputes through clearly defined boundaries and areas. Along with it, accurate and matching maps aligned with 7/12 extracts will ensure easier access to crop insurance, bank loans, and government schemes with reliable digital records. It promises faster, more transparent processes for land buying, selling, and transactions.
A high-level committee has been constituted at the state level under the chairmanship of the additional chief secretary (Revenue).
District-level committees under the district collector and taluka-level committees under the sub-divisional officer will conduct weekly reviews of progress.
This project aligns with national efforts to digitise land records and empower farmers with secure, verifiable ownership details.
