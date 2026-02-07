Maharashtra to issue ‘Bhu-Aadhaar’ for every farm, launches initiative to measure sub-divisions of farmlands to end decades of 7/12 mismatches

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the objective of the land-measuring initiative is to eliminate long-standing mismatches between official land maps and the Record of Rights (7/12 extracts), which have persisted due to a lack of physical measurements for subdivisions created over the decades. (@cbawankule/X)

Taking a step towards modernising land records and ensuring transparency in rural land ownership in Maharashtra, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday announced a comprehensive initiative to measure sub-divisions (pot hisse) of agricultural lands across the state.

The objective is to eliminate long-standing mismatches between official land maps and the Record of Rights (7/12 extracts), which have persisted due to a lack of physical measurements for subdivisions created over the decades, he said.

Under the initiative, the physical measurement of all plots has to be updated with maps and is aligned accurately with 7/12 records.

Every land parcel will be assigned a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), also known as ‘Bhu-Aadhaar’, in line with Central Government guidelines. This unique identifier will serve as a single reference point for all land-related information, similar to an Aadhaar card for individuals, to create an accurate digital database for seamless access to land details as part of digital governance.