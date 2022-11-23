scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Maharashtra to implement ‘Kerala Pattern’ from next academic year

This will bring exams back to schools at regular intervals from Class III onwards, followed by remedial teaching and re-exams to gauge the students' development.

Maharashtra is all set to implement the ‘Kerala Pattern’ in school education from the next academic year. This will bring exams back to schools at regular intervals from Class III onwards, followed by remedial teaching and re-exams to gauge the students’ development. Other changes will include focus on holistic development of children by providing exposure and opportunities to grow in extra-curricular activities such as sports and cultural activities, among others.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar shared the plan while speaking to the media on Tuesday. “Holding exams does not mean there will be any failure in schools. That may lead to children dropping out of schools. But exams at regular intervals will ensure accountability through evaluation of students,” said Kesarkar. He was referring to the no-failure policy prescribed by the Right To Education (RTE) Act.

“The Maharashtra School Education department visited several states in India who have consistently shown good performance in academics. And following the reviews, it was decided to bring a few of their initiatives to Maharashtra,” said Kesarkar.

More from Mumbai

Elaborating on the plan, Kailash Pagare, state project director of the Maharashtra Prathamik Shikshan Parishad, said, ” Following the no-failure policy in the RTE, there were no exams in schools, even as private schools were holding exams. With reintroduction of exams, we aim at bringing accountability not only among teachers and schools but also in students and parents about studying. Following the continuous comprehensive evaluation as per the RTE; there will be exams every month along with term-end and final exams. The evaluation report will show which children are lagging behind and a remedial teaching programme will have to be conducted by respective teachers for such children, which will be followed by a re-exam. Students will study sincerely, knowing that if they do not do well, they will have to appear for re-exam after preparing again.”

Man 'not available for NCB probe' made panch witness in other cases

