Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Maharashtra to give land, free electricity to BSNL for Internet in rural areas

The district collectors of the area will be incharge of managing the coordination with BSNL, the statement said. The seven districts under this scheme are Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Palghar and Sindhudurg.

The land is spread across 2386 villages in Maharashtra.

To provide better internet connectivity to rural Maharashtra, the state government on Tuesday decided to grant 200 square metres of land to the government owned telecommunications company Bharatiya Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to set up towers in the state.

The land is spread across 2386 villages in Maharashtra. The decision to hand over land parcels free of cost was taken by the Maharashtra cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday. It was taken as part of PM Narendra Modi’s programme ‘Digital India’. In a statement on Tuesday, the Chief Minister’s office said, “The land will be made available free of cost by the state revenue department. The government will also provide electricity to BSNL for this project, free of cost.”

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 01:17:40 am
