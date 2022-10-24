Maharashtra to give 30 acres in Bandra govt colony site for HC complex

The Maharashtra government is planning to grant thirty acres of land in the government’s residential colony at Bandra (East) for the new Bombay High Court complex.

According to a senior state government official, the decision was taken in a meeting between Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held in the last week of August.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), Pramod Bangosavi said, “The state will be giving them a plot of 30 acres. Since the Bandra East Government Housing colony is close to the Mumbai airport, we can construct buildings only up to 70 metres (high). The entire high court will shift here. The costs are yet to be worked out.’’

Sources said the handover would be a part of Bandra government colony makeover, adding the land adjoining the Western Express Highway would be kept for HC. The Government Housing colony in Bandra was first developed in 1955.

On September 10, Justice Abhay S Oka, Supreme Court judge and former judge of the Bombay HC, during an event to felicitate CJI UU Lalit, had told CM Shinde that instead of honouring the country’s topmost judge with bouquets and mementos, Maharashtra government should allocate land for the new Bombay HC complex, remarking that that would be CJI Lalit’s “actual felicitation”. Justice Oka had also said that the state government should invite CJI Lalit for bhoomi poojan of the land before his tenure ends on November 8. In response, Shinde, who was present at the event, had said that meetings have been held in this regard and assured that a decision would be taken soon for allotting a land parcel for the court. In December 2018, the state government had presented a proposal to the Bombay HC to build a new high court complex at Bandra (East).

In May last year, the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde, who was a Bombay HC judge before being elevated to apex court, while speaking during inauguration of new building of Goa bench of HC in Panjim, had also said that the principal seat of the High Court in Mumbai was in urgent need of a bigger and better building. The current heritage premises was insufficient to meet the increasing needs of the HC, he had said.

The principal seat of the Bombay HC, located between Flora Fountain and Churchgate in a Gothic-style stone building, was added to the list of World Heritage Sites in 2018. The work for the presentbuilding of HC had begun in April 1871 and was completed in November 1878.

Over the last few years, a few options for the HC building were being raised and considered, one of them being that the High Court should be allotted land within a 3 km to 5 km radius of the existing building. In August last year, the HC had told the state government that in view of a space crunch on its existing premises, it wouldrequire additional space nearby for the construction of an integrated court complex, and had suggested that land belonging to Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) would be ideal for the expansion.

However, sources claimed that the Port Trust land had become a“non-starter” as an exorbitant demand was made by the Central government before the state government in lieu of giving away that piece of land.Another alternative proposed by the lawyers’ associations was to refurbish or reconstruct the Central Telegraph Office and MTNL Building, which are situated in front of the present HC building.