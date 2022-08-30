Maharashtra to get 8 multi-modal logistics parks to cut down transport costs

MAHARASHTRA WILL soon have eight new multi-modal logistics parks. The decision in this regard was taken in a joint meeting of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and state’s Industries Minister Uday Samant on Monday.

“Today, the transport cost in the country is increasing and it is almost 16 per cent in India. By establishing these parks, we can cut down on the costs by 6-7 per cent. Maharashtra will benefit immensely and will also help in creating employment opportunities by setting up these,” said Gadkari, who joined the meeting virtually.

Samant said that the government is establishing multi-modal logistic parks in Ratnagiri, Jalana, Bhiwandi, Akola, Sangli, Jalgaon, Solapur and Nasik.

“Cutting down on transport cost would also mean that costs of goods will also be reduced which will, in turn, benefit industries and consumers,” said the state industries minister.

The locations are chosen to identify the products of that particular area. Ratnagiri would be the centre for mango and cashew nuts, Nasik, Sangli and Jalgaon are known for their grapes, the Vidarbha region for oranges and dal, while parks in western Maharashtra can be used for sugar transport.

“Maharashtra government’s industries department, National Highways Logistics Management Limited and Railway Vikas Nigam Limited will sign joint agreements to set up these parks. The state government will make the land available for the same,” said Samant, adding that the proposals in this regard will be sent to the concerned departments soon.

The logistic parks have been conceptualised to enable seamless inter-modal freight movement and offer multiple functionalities such as freight aggregation and distribution. Storage and warehousing solutions and value-added services such as customs clearances and IT services will also be provided to users of these facilities.