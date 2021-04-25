Maharashtra to get 4.35 lakh Remdesivir vials till April 30

Days after writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the shortage of Remdesivir in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday thanked the PM for increasing the supply of the anti-viral drug to the state.

According to a statement from the CM’s office, the Centre on Saturday has ordered to that 4.35 lakh vials be supplied to the state till April 30. Earlier, the supply received was 2.69 lakh. The state government has received a letter from Joint Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) Navdeep Rinwa, it added.

“The letter said the supply will be from April 21 to April 30. As per the demand of states across the country, the Centre will supply 16 lakh Remdesivir vials and seven licensed manufacturing companies have been asked to supply them on priority,” the statement said.

On Friday, Thackeray, in a virtual meeting with the PM, had justified the demand for adequate supply of Remdesivir, stating that it reduces patients’ stay in hospitals. “It is not possible to say how useful Remdesivir is but it is definitely reducing the hospitalisation time,” he had said.