Maharashtra to form SIT to probe threats to politicians, citizens

The Maharashtra government Thursday announced that it will form a state-level special investigation team (SIT) to probe threats issued to politicians and citizens through social media or other means.

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil made the announcement during a discussion raised by Shiv Sena legislator Sunil Prabhu on threats to Aaditya Thackeray.

“The sentiments expressed by members in the House and the grievances of different members have been taken into consideration. The safety of the life of a member of the legislature or an ordinary citizen is also equally important. A state-level SIT will be set up to study the issue and a comprehensive policy will be formulated…” said Walse-Patil.

He said that after Thackeray received threats, a certain Jaisingh Bajrangsingh Rajput, a resident of Bengaluru, Karnataka, had been arrested and brought to Mumbai through transit remand and remanded in three days’ police custody.

Prabhu sought to link the case to Karnataka, a BJP-ruled state. “The activists, Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar, writer M M Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh were killed and their killings had a Karnataka connection. The BJP is ruling in Karnataka and the accused are from the state. The one who threatened Thackeray was also arrested from that state…” said Prabhu.

NCP minister Nawab Malik, who also took part in the discussion, said a minister receiving threats is a very serious issue. “I have also received many threats through Twitter,” said Malik, demanding the formation of an SIT headed by an IPS officer to probe such incidents.

Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said he condemns the threats to Thackeray and accused leaders from the ruling parties of politicising the issue. “No minister should be threatened and such incidents should not be tolerated. A high-level inquiry should be ordered,” said Fadnavis.