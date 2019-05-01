Maharashtra: To ‘fast-track’ drought work, Devendra Fadnavis writes to CEC to relax poll code

TO “FAST-TRACK” drought relief and mitigation projects, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner seeking relaxation in the Model Code of Conduct as elections for all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state were over.

Advertising

The four-phased elections in the state ended on Monday. To this effect, the state government needed to take a re-look at drought relief measures and expedite projects, Fadnavis said in his letter.

The letter, shared by the CMO, says, “Maharashtra is reeling from severe drought and heatwave. The code of conduct, which was enforced during elections, should be relaxed. The elections for all 48 Lok Sabha seats have been concluded in the four phases.”

The chief minister, in the letter, said the government needed to fast-track projects such as digging of wells, repairs in water supply projects, repairs of water canals for distribution of water from dams and other reservoirs to villages.

Advertising

The state government has declared drought in 151 talukas out of a total of 355. The CM said, “The Centre has allocated Rs 4,714 crore drought-relief funds to Maharashtra,” adding that the government was in need of convening a cabinet meeting to review and monitor the situation.

Fadnavis also said the Election Commission should consider granting permission for all the projects and allow ministers to tour drought-hit talukas.