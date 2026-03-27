Maharashtra to expand healthcare access, medical education; public health institute planned in Nagpur

He also emphasised a shift in care delivery, stating that the government is working towards “a system that is not only reactive but proactive, one that anticipates risks, supports prevention, and improves outcomes.” (Image: @CMOMaharashtra/X)

Maharashtra will aim to provide affordable and quality healthcare within a 5–8 km radius for every citizen in the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday at the launch of PULSE (Platform for Unified Learning, Skills, Health and Education), 2026.

Outlining the state’s access model, he said, “Our clear objective is to ensure that every citizen of Maharashtra has access to affordable and quality healthcare within a 5–8 km radius of their home,” adding that this would require strengthening primary and secondary care, improving referral linkages, and ensuring that geography is never a barrier to timely treatment.

On public health capacity, Fadnavis said, “We are proposing to establish an Indian Institute of Public Health in Nagpur with a strong focus on public health literacy, research, epidemiology and health systems strengthening,” adding that it would support evidence-based policymaking and long-term preparedness.