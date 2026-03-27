Maharashtra to expand healthcare access, medical education; public health institute planned in Nagpur

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Maharashtra will aim to provide affordable and quality healthcare within a 5–8 km radius for every citizen in the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday at the launch of PULSE (Platform for Unified Learning, Skills, Health and Education), 2026.
Outlining the state’s access model, he said, “Our clear objective is to ensure that every citizen of Maharashtra has access to affordable and quality healthcare within a 5–8 km radius of their home,” adding that this would require strengthening primary and secondary care, improving referral linkages, and ensuring that geography is never a barrier to timely treatment.
On public health capacity, Fadnavis said, “We are proposing to establish an Indian Institute of Public Health in Nagpur with a strong focus on public health literacy, research, epidemiology and health systems strengthening,” adding that it would support evidence-based policymaking and long-term preparedness.
He also emphasised a shift in care delivery, stating that the government is working towards “a system that is not only reactive but proactive, one that anticipates risks, supports prevention, and improves outcomes.”
The state is building an integrated care model linking early diagnosis at the district-level with treatment at regional centres and advanced tertiary care at specialised facilities. “This integrated approach will ensure continuity of care,” he said, adding that telemedicine will be expanded to bring services closer to patients.
Referring to national initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Fadnavis said Maharashtra is working towards a more connected and inclusive healthcare system. He added that schemes such as the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana have expanded access, alongside investments in super-speciality services and infrastructure.
“We are strengthening our medical colleges, expanding super‑speciality services, and investing in infrastructure across the state. As access expands, our focus naturally shifts to quality, continuity, and outcomes. Our partnership with Wadhwani AI is helping bring artificial intelligence into areas like tuberculosis control, maternal and child health, and primary healthcare,” the CM said.
On medical education, Fadnavis said the state currently supports over 17,000 medical seats across undergraduate, postgraduate and super-speciality courses. “The state has this year issued nearly 1,600 essentiality certificates, which will lead to the creation of more than 1,000 additional postgraduate seats,” he said, aligning this with the Centre’s plan to expand medical education capacity.
He also highlighted quality reforms, stating that efforts are underway “through global partnerships, research capacity, greater affordability for students and increased academic autonomy,” adding that these measures aim at preparing “better doctors for the future of healthcare.”
Highlighting investments, he said the platform would drive collaborations across medical education, specialised care, workforce development, health technology and research. “These partnerships reflect growing confidence in Maharashtra as a destination for long-term healthcare investment and collaboration,” he said.
Fadnavis also said the state is focusing on strengthening domestic supply chains. “We are investing in infrastructure that will indigenously produce Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) to meet our demand,” he said.
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