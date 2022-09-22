Maharashtra to conduct health check-ups of three crore women

Maharashtra’s public health department will conduct a health check-up of three crore women in the upcoming Navratri festival.

“We will run a special campaign for the safety of women’s health. Under this, various health related tests will be conducted. We have set a target to reach three crore women through this,” said the state’s public health department minister, Tanaji Sawant.

The campaign will also see participation from municipal corporations, tribal development department, women and child welfare department, school education department and rural development department.

The campaign will run daily between 9 am and 2 pm. Special health camps will be organised at primary healthcare centres where tests on weight, height, heamoglobin and blood sugar, among others, will be conducted.