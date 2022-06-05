Maharashtra to conduct first-ever estimation of dolphin population in MMR coastal waters

The Maharashtra government will conduct the first-ever dolphin population estimation across the coastal waters of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). A recent pilot study in South Mumbai’s Backbay resulted in 27 sightings of Indian Ocean humpback dolphins, prompting the state to conduct a detailed study across MMR.

Sanctioned by the Maharashtra State Mangrove Foundation, a preliminary research exercise was carried out by the Coastal Conservation Foundation (CCF) that determined the population and habitat usage of Indian Ocean humpback dolphins in the Backbay region of south Mumbai.

The study was conducted between Haji Ali Bay and Raj Bhavan and within the Back Bay, between April 14 and May 11 this year. The study confirmed 27 sightings of dolphins of which the largest group comprised six individuals, including juveniles and sub-adults.

The principal investigator of the project, Shaunak Mod, along with cetacean ecologist Mahi Mankeshwar and marine enthusiast Pradip Patade used a total of seven boat surveys to observe the dolphins. “This rapid assessment helped us get a preliminary idea of how the dolphins are distributed in the study area and the various ways in which they use the habitat,” said Mankeshwar, who has previously worked in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on marine mammals.

Several sightings of the Indian Ocean humpback dolphins are recorded near Mumbai coast— Sassoon dock, Versova and Madh jetty, and Bandra Worli sea link among others. These dolphins usually live in shallow, coastal waters.

Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forest, Maharashtra Mangrove Cell, said, “There have been stray sightings of dolphins reported along the Mumbai coast from Manori, Versova creek areas to Nariman Point, Marine Drive and going towards Alibaug for quite some time now. However, no such dedicated population estimation or analysis of their habitat usage has been carried out before this. The study will begin post-monsoon across MMR.”

The humpback dolphins are known to be travelling in groups called pods and it is rare to spot a single dolphin near the coast. Dolphins are endangered cetacean species, protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Mumbai’s waters are known to harbour at least two cetaceans — the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin (Sousa plumbea) and the Indo-Pacific finless porpoise (Neophocaena phocaenoides), as per anecdotal sightings and documented stranding.

Researchers globally have pointed out how shifting climate impacts are having a direct influence on the habitat of Indian Ocean humpback dolphins, leading to changes in navigation and feeding patterns.

Tiwari added, “These dolphins are also biological indicators and their behaviour and the environmental conditions they are surviving in will also reveal more details on climate impacts that they are exposed to and the interventions we can build.”