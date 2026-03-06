Maharashtra to build Ajit Pawar memorial

After the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, hoardings expressing condolences were put up various part in the Pune city. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced plans to build a memorial for former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Pawar, who served the longest tenure as Deputy Chief Minister in the state and presented the Maharashtra Budget 11 times during his political career.

Fadnavis said Pawar’s passing had created a void in the state’s public life and administrative landscape and announced that a memorial befitting his legacy would be constructed after consultations with stakeholders.

The Chief Minister also said a “Dynamic Civil Service Award” would be instituted in Pawar’s name to recognise administrative excellence and the work ethic associated with the late leader. The 2026-27 state Budget was dedicated to Pawar’s memory.