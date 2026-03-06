Maharashtra to build Ajit Pawar memorial

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Maharashtra government on Friday announced plans to build a memorial for former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Pawar, who served the longest tenure as Deputy Chief Minister in the state and presented the Maharashtra Budget 11 times during his political career.
Fadnavis said Pawar’s passing had created a void in the state’s public life and administrative landscape and announced that a memorial befitting his legacy would be constructed after consultations with stakeholders.
The Chief Minister also said a “Dynamic Civil Service Award” would be instituted in Pawar’s name to recognise administrative excellence and the work ethic associated with the late leader. The 2026-27 state Budget was dedicated to Pawar’s memory.
Among the cultural initiatives announced was the proposed Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Academy for Translation, which will translate Marathi literary works into other languages and facilitate translation of important works from other languages into Marathi.
Preparations were also announced for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar in 2027. The government has set up a dedicated authority and prepared an integrated development plan for the event.
The proposed works include cleaning the Godavari river, implementing a water lift scheme for the Amrut Snan ritual, providing drinking water and sewerage infrastructure, and beautifying ghats.
The plan also includes improvements to Nashik airport, development of a ring road and upgrades to railway and bus stations to manage the expected influx of pilgrims and visitors.
