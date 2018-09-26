Maharashtra to become favoured EV destination: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File)

As part of the e-mobility drive government on Tuesday got five electric cars in Maharashtra. The vehicles have been leased from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). Two electric charging stations will also be installed at Mumbai and Nagpur, respectively.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over the first set of five electric vehicles to the public works department in the Mantralya.

Maharashtra government had signed an MoU with the EESL in May to lease electric cars and install electric vehicle chargers as part of the e-mobility project of the Centre and the state. The super energy service company comes under the union power ministry at centre.

The Maharashtra Electric Vehicle and Related Infrastructure Policy — 2018, envisages state as a competitive destination for the electric vehicles and manufacturing of the components.

Fadnavis said, “The decision to adopt electric vehicles is to promote green and clean fuel. Through e-mobility we plan to make Maharashtra the most favoured destination for electric vehicles. Our comprehensive policy is aimed at creating an infrastructure and environment to promote electric vehicles along with boosting the component manufacture to bring investments and employment.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App