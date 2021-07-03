Maharashtra to appoint one more addl commissioner in 10 civic bodies

Under the new system, Solapur, Mira Bhayander, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Amravati, Nanded Waghala, Kolhapur, Akola, Panvel, Ulhasnagar, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad will have an additional commissioner.

The state government has decided to create the post of one more additional commissioner in 10 municipal corporations of which four are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (i.e. satellite towns of Mumbai).

At present, most of these corporations have only one additional commissioner besides the commissioner.

A senior officer in the urban development department said, “We have 27 corporations in the state and cities like Mumbai have four additional commissioners. According to the norms, any corporation having more than a population of 5 lakhs and above must have an additional commissioner. We have seen that during the pandemic when a commissioner falls ill, there is no senior official to take over. In one such satellite town of Mumbai, the commissioner was down with Covid-19, and the former commissioner had to be recalled. Hence, it was decided to have one more additional commissioner.

Under the new system, Solapur, Mira Bhayander, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Amravati, Nanded Waghala, Kolhapur, Akola, Panvel, Ulhasnagar, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad will have an additional commissioner.