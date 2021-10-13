Maharashtra to adopt Central scheme on drug reduction

At a time when drug consumption is increasing in the country, the Maharashtra government has decided to accept a Centrally-sponsored scheme called National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction, a programme for deaddiction and rehabilitation.

NAPDDR was formulated and implemented by Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for the period 2018 – 25. The proposal will come up before the state cabinet to be held on Wednesday noon.

The salient feature is to use a multi-pronged strategy and the action plan aims at reducing the adverse effects of drug abuse in the country. Some of the activities included under this are awareness creation programmes in colleges and schools, community-based peer-led interactions & intervention programmes for vulnerable adolescents and youth, workshops and seminars involving parents, treatment facilities and capacity building of service providers.

It also includes focused intervention programmes in vulnerable districts to reduce the demand for addictive substances and promoting collective initiatives and self-help endeavour among individuals and groups vulnerable to addiction or found at risk.

In Maharashtra, the programme will be implemented by social justice department.