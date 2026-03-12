Maharashtra to adopt AI solutions to tackle human-animal conflict: Forest Minister Ganesh Naik

With Maharashtra MLAs raising the leopard sightings in several districts, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said in the Assembly on Wednesday that the Government would adopt artificial intelligence-based solutions to tackle growing human-animal conflict.

“The Government has decided to adopt artificial intelligence to tackle the problem of growing leopard attacks in human habitats,” Naik said.

With the help of technology, alerts will be issued regularly to keep people informed about leopard movement in sensitive areas.

Along with dedicated funds, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sought the Centre’s intervention to grant permission for killing man-eaters and to carry out sterilisation programmes to contain the leopard population in Pune, Ahmednagar, and Nashik districts.