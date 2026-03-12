Maharashtra to adopt AI solutions to tackle human-animal conflict: Forest Minister Ganesh Naik

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With Maharashtra MLAs raising the leopard sightings in several districts, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said in the Assembly on Wednesday that the Government would adopt artificial intelligence-based solutions to tackle growing human-animal conflict.
“The Government has decided to adopt artificial intelligence to tackle the problem of growing leopard attacks in human habitats,” Naik said.
With the help of technology, alerts will be issued regularly to keep people informed about leopard movement in sensitive areas.
Along with dedicated funds, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sought the Centre’s intervention to grant permission for killing man-eaters and to carry out sterilisation programmes to contain the leopard population in Pune, Ahmednagar, and Nashik districts.
However, given the stringent conservation norms on the one hand and growing attacks on humans on the other, the Government will have to find a middle path that ensures the safety of both humans and the animals.
Rules mandate that tigers and leopards cannot be killed; instead, they should be captured and caged.
While rampant killing is not a solution, the Government believes capturing the leopards and relocating them to deeper forests is a priority. Only in cases where leopards have turned into man-eaters has the Government issued shoot-at-sight orders.
Four months ago, following public pressure, the Government gave permission to shoot man-eater leopards.
A leopard attack leading to the death of a 13-year-old boy in November 2025 triggered massive protests. It was followed by several instances of leopards entering residential colonies on the outskirts of villages, triggering nightlong vigil and fear among residents.
The fear was so widespread that villagers had armed themselves with sharp armour worn around their necks and bodies to protect from leopard attacks.
Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil has highlighted that leopard attacks have risen phenomenally in Pune district. “When a leopard becomes a man-eater, it should be shot on the spot. They have to factor in public sentiments and safety,” he said.
As per government data, there are 1,300-1,500 leopards in Pune district.
With the forest area shrinking and the leopard population rising, the man-wildlife conflict has posed a serious challenge to the administration. Maharashtra had a total forest area of 61,965 sq km, accounting for 20 per cent of its geographical area. The Government has decided to increase the forest cover to 33 per cent. It has announced a plan to plant 300 crore trees in the next five years.
