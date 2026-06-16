Maharashtra tightens norms for new RTOs amid vehicle surge

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the expansion of transport infrastructure had become necessary in view of the increasing number of vehicles in the state. (file)

The Maharashtra government has framed criteria for establishing new Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and Sub-Regional Transport Offices (SRTOs) in view of the rising number of vehicles across the state.

The criteria for setting up new offices take into account factors such as vehicle population, human population, annual revenue generation, geographical distance from existing offices and availability of infrastructure.

The criteria have been framed based on recommendations submitted by an expert committee, which are currently under consideration for in-principle approval by the state government. The move comes against the backdrop of a steady rise in vehicle registrations, increasing demand for transport-related services, and a growing administrative workload within the Transport Department.