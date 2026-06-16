Maharashtra tightens norms for new RTOs amid vehicle surge

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The Maharashtra government has framed criteria for establishing new Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and Sub-Regional Transport Offices (SRTOs) in view of the rising number of vehicles across the state.
The criteria for setting up new offices take into account factors such as vehicle population, human population, annual revenue generation, geographical distance from existing offices and availability of infrastructure.
The criteria have been framed based on recommendations submitted by an expert committee, which are currently under consideration for in-principle approval by the state government. The move comes against the backdrop of a steady rise in vehicle registrations, increasing demand for transport-related services, and a growing administrative workload within the Transport Department.
According to officials, the new framework seeks to improve access to transport services, particularly in remote regions and rapidly urbanising areas where citizens often have to travel considerable distances to access departmental offices. Services provided by RTOs include vehicle registration, issuance and renewal of driving licences, vehicle fitness inspections, tax collection and permit-related work.
Under the proposed norms, the jurisdiction of a new transport office should cover at least four talukas, have more than five lakh registered vehicles, a population exceeding seven lakh and annual revenue of over ₹100 crore. Areas located more than 50 kilometres from an existing transport office will receive priority consideration.
In locations where the volume of work may not justify a full-fledged transport office, the government has proposed establishing Automated Vehicle Inspection Centres (ATS) and Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTT). These facilities are expected to provide vehicle fitness testing and driving licence assessment services closer to citizens.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the expansion of transport infrastructure had become necessary in view of the increasing number of vehicles in the state. “With vehicle ownership rising significantly, strengthening the Transport Department’s infrastructure is essential to ensure timely delivery of services,” he said. Currently, Maharashtra has over 4 crore vehicles, with 28.90 lakh new vehicles registered in the year 2024-25.
Officials also indicated that the creation of new offices would require additional staffing and support services at the local level. The proposed expansion is expected to be implemented after the government takes a final decision on the committee’s recommendations.
The Transport Department currently operates a network of 59 RTOs and sub RTOs across Maharashtra, catering to millions of vehicle owners and licence holders.
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