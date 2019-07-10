Maharashtra: Thrust on double farm production, higher income for farmers as state Cabinet clears MMSKY

The state Cabinet on Tuesday gave a nod to Mukya Mantri Sashwat Krishi Sinchan Yojana (MMSKY) with an objective to achieve double farm production and higher income for farmers.

Advertising

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also pushed for more agricultural reforms with emphasise on irrigation, especially targetted towards the small and marginal farmers in backward, drought-prone and Naxal belts of the state.

Of the total 1.36 crore farmers in Maharashtra, almost 78 per cent come under small and marginal.

While maintaining that the government was committed to infuse higher capital in agriculture and irrigation sectors to double agriculture produce and increase incomes of farmers, Fadnavis said, “The MMSKY will especially focus on drought-prone, backward districts and Naxal belts for which higher funds and infrastructure would be provided.”

Advertising

The scheme will be implemented in 251 of the total 355 talukas and include all talukas that under the 14 “distress” districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada, where farmers suicides are higher. All the 151 drought-prone talukas are also set to benefit from these agriculture reforms. Besides, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Chandrapur districts, known for Naxal activity, will also be covered under the scheme.

The Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 450 crore for implementation of MMSKY in 2019-20. Individual farmers will be provided an incentive of Rs

75,000 or 50 per cent of the total cost required for layering their farm pond with plastic sheet.

Claiming that the state has decided to provide “assured and protected agriculture practices” in the wake of uncertainties and ordeals of farmers, the CM said: “Almost 55 per cent of the population in state depends on agriculture for livelihood. Unfortunately, 80 per cent of the 255 lakh hectares agriculture land in state comes under rain shadow area. Which means agriculture is rain dependent. The uncertain monsoons following climate changes have further compounded the crisis for farmers. Under MMSKY, agriculture production will double along with higher income for farmers to enable them better livelihood.”

To address the problems in extreme barren land, rain-fed area development programmes will also be launched. The use of technology and scientific methods will be promoted to ensure minimum investments and higher income in agriculture yield, he said.