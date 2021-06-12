Maharashtra: Three villages in Nandurbar district vaccinate all in 45-plus age group

Roudal said that while vaccination numbers have hit 80 per cent in a few villages, it is more than 50 per cent in the remaining 30 to 40 villages.

Dispelling misconceptions and rumours related to immunisation, three villages in Nandurbar district have achieved 100 per cent vaccination of the 45-plus age group, a release from the district administration said on Thursday.

Falling in one of Maharashtra’s backward and tribal dominant area, Sind Gavhan, Purushottamnagar and Sagali villages achieved this record with the help of joint efforts made by the local administration and the elected representatives, it added.

The people in tribal-dominated Nanduarbar were initially reluctant about vaccination as they believed that it could cause Covid-19, and that people would die from side effects. But “a multi-level public awareness drive to clear all misconceptions achieved desired results”, the release said.

Additional CEO of zilla parishad, Shekhar Roudal, district collector, MP, MLCs and senior leaders visited these villages and established a dialogue with the people. Later, audio clips – busting the myths about vaccination – recorded in tribal languages were circulated. Village elders were also roped in to deliver the message.

Roudal said that while vaccination numbers have hit 80 per cent in a few villages, it is more than 50 per cent in the remaining 30 to 40 villages.

Purushottamnagar in Shahada taluka was the first in the district to achieve 100 per cent vaccination for the 45-plus age group. In all, 431 people above 45 years in Sindgavhan village have been vaccinated.