Maharashtra: Three of family held for ‘killing’ 63-year-old woman

A 65-year-old farmer, his son and daughter-in-law have been arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Ganeshpur area of Aurangabad. While the accused allegedly confessed to beating Kamlabai Mehar (63) and burning her body when she was unresponsive, police suspect that they burnt her while she was still alive.

Advertising

Bhavsingh, his son Raisingh and daughter-in-law Sangeeta allegedly had a heated argument with Mehar on May 24, following which they beat her, took her body to their farm and burnt it. Police said the accused, who were arrested earlier this month, felt burdened by the victim, who would fall ill frequently.

“They allegedly assaulted her with a stick as well as their fists and legs. However, after assaulting her for a while, the three thought she had died as she fell unconscious. Following this, they took her body to their farm using their bullock cart… We have recovered the stick they used,” said Assistant Inspector Jagdish Pawar.

Police said that the accused, in their confession, claimed they tried waking Mehar but she did not respond. Assuming that she was dead, and fearing punishment, they decided to dispose of their remains, said sources. Three days later, in an attempt to mislead people, Bhavsingh allegedly called Mehar’s brother, Subhash Changade, who stays in Borgawadi area of Aurangabad and asked if Mehar was visiting him.

Advertising

“On May 28, I informed my elder brother Mangalsingh and went to Ganeshpur area to inquire about our sister. After we reached, we saw that they were standing near a well. They claimed that they have looked for her everywhere, but could not find her. Bhavsingh said that she must have fallen in the well and that they were looking for her body inside,” said Subhash.

Suspicious about their claim, the victim’s brothers went to Pishor police station and lodged a missing complaint. Later, when Bhavsingh’s neighbour told her brothers that the accused were spotted burning something on their farm, Subhash and Mangalsingh went back to the police station and asked the police personnel to interrogate the trio. “We took the three to the police station and interrogated them, during which they confessed. They claimed they were tired as she would fall ill more often due to her old age, and they constantly had to take care of her. They claimed they didn’t intend to kill her, and that it happened in the spur of the moment,” said Pawar.

A police team which reached their farm found only ashes at the spot where the accused allegedly burned the body. “We are yet to ascertain if she was burned alive but we highly suspect that she must have fallen unconscious. They must have thought she had died. Instead of rushing her to the hospital, they took her to their farm,” said Pawar.

The three have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.