Maharashtra: Three govt hospitals de-listed from cashless scheme, issue raised in BMC meeting

After three government hospitals in Mumbai were de-empanelled from state cashless health insurance scheme Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), the issue was raised in a health committee meeting of the BMC Monday.

Claiming that several patients are bearing the brunt of the sudden closure of the scheme, Corporator Dr Saeeda Khan has threatened to hold a protest at the Worli office of MJPJAY if the three BMC hospitals are not re-empanelled.

Veer Sawarkar Hospital (Mulund), Kurla Bhabha Hospital (Kurla) and M T Agrawal (Mulund) have been de-empanelled due to “non-performance”, officials said.

MJPJAY is a state scheme that provides insurance coverage upto Rs 1.5 lakh for above and below poverty line families. It covers 971 procedures. The state scheme runs parallel to Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, a national scheme under Ayushman Bharat, that provides Rs 5 lakh coverage and covers 1,300 procedures.

MJPJAY has 500 hospitals empanelled across Maharashtra. The state has been de-empanelling hospitals that either lack in infrastructure or have not conducted enough procedures since the past year.

On January 2, Khan had written to the BMC about several patients who required surgery but could not be treated at these hospitals under the scheme. Officials attached with MJPJAY said two of the three hospitals were undergoing renovation and had partially suspended several services. The other was not performing well.

“These three hospitals have been de-empanelled without being sent any showcause notice,” alleged Khan.

While civic officials also claimed that no notice was served to the three hospitals by the state government, a senior official attached with MJPJAY said: “Showcause notice was served to each hospital before de-empanelment… Once redevelopment is over, the hospitals will be empanelled again.”