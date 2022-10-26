scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Maharashtra: Three dead and 12 injured in factory blast at Boisar

The blast in the reactor at Bhagoria Chemicals Private Limited is said to have occurred due to overheating.

The Boisar police are investigating whose negligence led to the incident. (File photo)

Three people were killed and 12 others injured in a blast at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at 4.20pm at Bhagoria Chemicals Private Limited. As per preliminary investigations, the blast is said to have occurred due to overheating in a reactor that was being used to make a chemical used for dyeing clothes.

Three chemicals were being mixed in the reactor and 18 people were near it. Three of them were killed and 12 others suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the Shinde Hospital. Fire department officials reached the spot to douse the fire.

The chemical factory has been operating for over a decade, and there were 90 employees. The Boisar police are investigating whose negligence led to the incident.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 10:03:54 pm
