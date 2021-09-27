Maharashtra: Three booked for creating ‘ghost’ video in Jalgaon village

The Jalgaon police on Sunday booked three persons for allegedly creating a ‘ghost’ video and circulating it on Whatsapp groups to induce fear among villagers. The police suspect that this could be an attempt to spread superstition in the society.

The video, in which two persons are purportedly shown as ghosts, started circulating on Whatsapp groups at Deulgaon in Jalgaon district last week. Soon, the video went viral prompting police to take note of it. It was shot at night by the accused on a mobile phone while seated inside a car. A small boy without a head is shown walking backwards with a person purported to be a woman wearing a saree.

The accused are identified as Jamil Shah, Gopal Pawan and Satish Shinde, all residents of Deulgaon, and aged between 25 and 30. While Shah is a mobile shop keeper the other two do odd jobs. “We are receiving information that one of them is into performing black magic activities and he may have done this to create superstitious beliefs among residents. But we need to verify this information following which we may add more sections in the case,” said Arun Dhanavade, senior police inspector of Pahur police station.

“We have registered an FIR under IPC section 505 (1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report). We have served notices to the three persons and will seek their custody in near future for further probe. We have sent our police van in the local area and created awareness through the public address system that the video is fake and action has been taken against the makers of the video,” said Bharat Kakade, deputy superintendent of police.