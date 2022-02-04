Maharashtra: Three thieves arrested for stealing a dozen bikes across three districts

THE AAREY police arrested three thieves for allegedly stealing a dozen bikes across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. Two other gang members managed to flee. Of those two, one is accused of stealing a Honda Deo motorcycle from Bandra.

On January 30, during night patrolling, the team received information that some habitual offenders were going to commit a dacoity in Aarey colony. Acting on the information, the team rushed to Mayur Nagar market and laid a trap.

Alankar Gudekar, 21, Sibu Kamal Adak alias Akash Bengali, 19, and Krushna Shukla alias Kisan, 22, were nabbed while Rohit and Rohan fled from the spot.

“During questioning, we found out that the trio have committed two bike thefts in Aarey colony since last year. Further probe revealed that they also committed bike thefts in Juhu, Malad, Borivali, Dahisar, Bandra, Waliv in Palghar and Kashimira in Thane,“ said Somnath Gharge, DCP, zone 12.

“We have solved 12 bike theft cases with these arrests. Alankar has three theft cases against him at Vanrai police station in 2020 and Krushna has six theft cases against him between 2014 and 2020,” said sub inspector Ulhas Kolam. The accused usually targeted high-speed bikes. They would change the chassis number of the bikes and sell them. They also committed thefts for joy rides.

The police said Alankar targeted a particular brand of bikes because his sister liked them while Krushna started stealing bikes because his own vehicle was stolen years ago and never recovered.