Mumbai: This November was one of the warmest in past decade

November 2020 was one of the warmest months over the past decade for the city. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Mumbai dropped below 20 degrees Celsius only twice this month. The Santacruz weather observatory, representative of Mumbai, recorded a minimum temperature at 19.2 degrees Celsius on November 10 and 19.7 degrees Celsius on November 7. The minimum temperature ranged between 20-24 degrees Celsius for the rest of the month.

On Monday, the minimum temperature recorded at Santacruz was 1.3 degrees Celsius above normal at 22.2 degrees Celsius. At Colaba, the minimum temperature recorded was 23.5 degrees Celsius, which is 0.6 above normal.

Last year, the lowest minimum temperature in city— 20.5 degrees Celsius — on November 26. 2019 was the warmest November in a decade when the minimum temperature did not fall below 20 degrees Celsius. The second warmest November was in 2010 when the minimum did not drop below 19.4 degrees Celsius. November 2020 equalled the lowest minimum recorded in 2018 of 19.2 degrees Celsius.

Between 2009 and 2018, the lowest minimum temperatures have hovered between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius. The all-time coldest day for the month was on November 19, 1950, when the minimum temperature dropped to 13.3 degrees Celsius.

“In November, the minimum temperature in Mumbai dropped below 20 degrees Celsius, marginally. It did not go below 19 degrees Celsius, for the entire month. Mornings were still pleasant in the city but the days were warmer when the maximum temperature went up to 34 degrees Celsius. For almost the entire month, the city recorded a gap of nearly 15 degrees Celsius between day and night temperatures,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD

Hosalikar added, “The island city was warmer as compared to the suburbs.”

Meanwhile, as per the IMD’s seasonal outlook, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan (including Mumbai) and the entire southern peninsular region will experience either a normal or a warmer winter this season.

Subdivision-wise average temperature forecast for winter – December 2020 to February 2021, issued by IMD showed the Konkan coast (including Mumbai) could record the average minimum and maximum temperature 0.17 degree Celsius above normal during the period. All other sub-divisions in Maharashtra (Vidarbha, Marathwada, and central Maharashtra) could witness below normal maximum and minimum temperatures (ranging between 0.01 and 0.15 degree Celsius below normal).

The day temperatures on Monday were also above normal in both suburbs and south Mumbai. The maximum temperature at Santacruz was 34.6 degrees Celsius, 1 degree above normal, and 33.2 degrees Celsius at Colaba. The highest maximum temperature recorded this month was on November 17 at 36 degrees Celsius. The record for the highest maximum temperature for this month was on November 4 in 2018, when the maximum temperature recorded, was 37.6 degrees Celsius.

