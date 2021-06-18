Maharashtra: Thackeray visits Raj Bhavan, meets Governor Koshyari on his birthday

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. The meeting comes in the backdrop of an uneasy relationship that the Governor shares with the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Thackeray’s aide Milind Narvekar was instrumental in fixing the meeting with the Governor in an apparent attempt to break the ice.

The row between the Governor and the MVA government comes in the backdrop of Koshyari not approving the 12 names recommended by the state Cabinet last November for appointment as members of the Legislative Council through the Governor quota. The proposal is still pending with Koshyari.

Earlier, differences had cropped up between Thackeray and the Governor during the nomination of the chief minister as a member of the Legislative Council in May last year. Thackeray had to finally seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to avoid a constitutional crisis in the state.

Last June, Koshyari had termed Thackeray’s decision to cancel final-year university exams without consulting him as “unprecedented” and “arbitrary”.

A Raj Bhavan official said, “It was really good on the chief minister’s part to come to Raj Bhavan. But the Governor had also visited Matoshree, the residence of the Thackerays, when CM’s wife Rashmi lost her father.”

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, state NCP president Jayant Patil, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and others also wished Koshyari. NCP president Sharad Pawar, who had earlier complained to the PM about Koshyari, sent the Governor a basket of flowers and a letter praising him, said sources.