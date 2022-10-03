Thackeray Sena will see more exodus, Congress-NCP in for more shocks ahead in 2024: Bawankule

The unrest within Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena is not over. In coming days more elected members and party workers will quit the parent organisation. Thackeray should be ready for more shocks. These were the harsh observations made by state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday.

The state BJP president was talking to media at Nagpur. In a terse comment, Bawankule said, ” Thackeray should focus on his own organisation and stop attacking BJP and Shinde Sena. Or else all those who are left in Thackeray Sena will soon leave him.”

According to Bawankule, “Both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are working 18 hours a day. And they have restored the people’s faith in government.” In comparison, ” When Uddhav Thackeray was the CM he did not come n Mantralay for 18 months.”

Bawankule said, ” In 2024 all those who are serious in making political career and future will prefer BJP. Even good workers and elected members from Congress and NCP will join BJP.”

Although Bawankule refrained from mentioning the names or ascertaining exact numbers, he stressed, ” BJP will be credible alternative ahead of 2024 elections.”

Pulling sarcasm, he said, ” If things continue this way and Thackeray refuses to take Maharashtra development and other parties serious, a situation may arise when he will be left with just two members.” It will then be — hum do, humare do— ( We two, we have two).

The BJP leaders’ reference was in 2024 Lok Sabha and State Assembly polls, BJP will be most sought after organisation. Ahead of polls, serious contenders from Thackeray Sena, Congress and NCP will join them.

Commenting on Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole’s statement likening Devendra Fadnavis as Spider-Man for his decision to take charge of six districts, Bawankule said, ” Fadnavis has capability to handle even eight districts.” Moreover, ” Why should it worry Congress? Fadnavis has CM has proved his capabilities in five years ( 2014 -2019).”

Speaking on his appointment as the guardian minister of six districts, Bawankule said the deputy chief minister can not only manage six, but even eight districts.

Another point which opposition should note is Fadnavis devotes his entire time for Maharashtra. He does not operate private businesses or have any vested interests.

Asked about NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s remark on goddess Saraswati Bawankule said, ” He is speaking like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Earlier, last week Bhujbal at a function had said portraits of social reformers should be displayed in schools noted of Goddess Sarawati. He was addressing OBC meeting. Bhujbal had said, ” Have you seen Saraswati. Has she taught us. If at all Saraswati must have taught 3 per cent people ( meaning brahmins).”

Bawankule taking objection to Bhujbal’s remarks said, ” It is condemnable. Why should anybody politicize God’s or people’s faith in sny deity.”