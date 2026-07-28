Agra man who handed over TET paper to key accused surrendered, say police

The police had traced the paper leak to the Agra-based press, where the two employees and a former employee are alleged to have hidden the question paper beneath their shoe insoles and walked out of the press. (File)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper leak case, arrested one more accused, an Agra resident, on Monday after he allegedly surrendered before the Bhiwandi court.

With this, the total arrests in the case have reached 15.

On his alleged role in the paper leak, police said that Sonu Kumar Diwakar, 35, got the question paper from two employees of the Agra-based printing press Mahim Patran Pvt Ltd, and gave it to main accused Bijendra Gupta.

The police had traced the paper leak to the Agra-based press, where the two employees and a former employee are alleged to have hidden the question paper beneath their shoe insoles and walked out of the press.