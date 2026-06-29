Maharashtra becoming ‘centre of paper leaks’: Oppn amid walkout over TET row

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Maharashtra’s Opposition MLAs staged a walkout on Monday stating that the government failed to provide a concrete response on the alleged leak of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper, which led to the postponement of the exam scheduled for Sunday.
Prior to Question Hour, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on the issue. “From NEET to TET, the state is becoming the centre of paper leaks. It is important that the issue is discussed in the assembly by setting aside other business,” he demanded.
Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the recurring question paper leaks in major examinations were bringing disrepute to Maharashtra and creating insecurity among lakhs of students and teachers. He demanded the government explain why it had “repeatedly failed” to conduct examinations transparently.
The Congress MLA said question paper leaks lay waste to the hard work put in by lakhs of students and teachers for years.
Wadettiwar demanded a thorough investigation of the agencies preparing the question papers, the companies involved, and the entire chain behind “the racket”. He noted that while three suspects have been arrested, their connections to other states are also coming to light. Therefore, he emphasised that the entire racket must be exposed.
2018 TET scam and Abhishek Sawarikar
Referring to Abhishek Sawarikar, an accused in the 2018 TET scam, Wadettiwar questioned how the BJP later inducted people accused in such scams. The Congress leader also hinted at Sawarikar’s association with a BJP legislator and raised concerns about the government’s “role” in such scams.
In 2018, a massive racket manipulated TET results and issued fake certificates.
In the latest incident, the police arrested three men from the Bhiwandi area in Thane district and recovered alleged copies of the TET question paper from them on Saturday.
School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and assured that no one guilty will be spared.
As Speaker Rahul Narvekar denied the adjournment motion stating that the discussion on supplementary demands was on the day’s agenda, the Opposition boycotted the Assembly proceedings.
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