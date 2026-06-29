Maharashtra becoming ‘centre of paper leaks’: Oppn amid walkout over TET row

Maharashtra’s Opposition MLAs staged a walkout on Monday stating that the government failed to provide a concrete response on the alleged leak of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper, which led to the postponement of the exam scheduled for Sunday.

Prior to Question Hour, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on the issue. “From NEET to TET, the state is becoming the centre of paper leaks. It is important that the issue is discussed in the assembly by setting aside other business,” he demanded.

Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the recurring question paper leaks in major examinations were bringing disrepute to Maharashtra and creating insecurity among lakhs of students and teachers. He demanded the government explain why it had “repeatedly failed” to conduct examinations transparently.