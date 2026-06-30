Maharashtra TET paper leak: Mastermind’s wife held in Patna, SIT widens manhunt

Suman Gupta’s role in providing financial assistance to other accused surfaced during the investigation of the paper leak. She will be brought to Thane and produced before a court for further legal proceedings.(PTI Photo)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday arrested Suman Gupta, wife of alleged mastermind Bijendra Kumar Gupta, from Patna in connection with the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper leak case.

Police said Suman Gupta’s role in providing financial assistance to other accused surfaced during the investigation. She will be brought to Thane and produced before a court for further legal proceedings.

Her arrest marks the fourth in the case, even as the SIT has launched a nationwide manhunt for the alleged kingpin, Bijendra Kumar Gupta (44). Investigators claim Gupta operated under multiple aliases and is suspected to have been involved in four to five examination paper leak cases, including the JEE paper leak in Odisha in 2023.